Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,786 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 969,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 511,463 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,128 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 197.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 204,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 135,791 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.01.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.