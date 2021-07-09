Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,524 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 61,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $2,446,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTEK. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $121.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.96 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,742.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

