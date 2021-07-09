Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,457 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Axonics by 35.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Axonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Axonics by 99.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $3,179,573.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $1,540,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 287,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,635 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXNX opened at $63.42 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.10.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

