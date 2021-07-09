Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,579 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,579 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth $112,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Delek US stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. US Capital Advisors lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

