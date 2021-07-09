Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,174 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Global Water Resources worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWRS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 53.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,907.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,855,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,437,875.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $80,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,848,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,669,018.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,483 shares of company stock valued at $203,161. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $391.94 million, a P/E ratio of 289.17, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

