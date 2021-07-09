KeyCorp Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KNX. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $49.40 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

