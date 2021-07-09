Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $63.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective raised by analysts at Stephens from $57.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.34. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,386,000 after buying an additional 1,248,505 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,449,000 after buying an additional 1,811,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,324,000 after buying an additional 981,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,813,000 after buying an additional 1,161,047 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,021,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,198,000 after buying an additional 340,431 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.