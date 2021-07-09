Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KNRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.