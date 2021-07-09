KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives $23.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of KNBE stock opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. KnowBe4 has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

