Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.96% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON KOS opened at GBX 208 ($2.72) on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 229.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 656.23. The firm has a market cap of £848.74 million and a PE ratio of -3.62.
Kosmos Energy Company Profile
