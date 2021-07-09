Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.96% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON KOS opened at GBX 208 ($2.72) on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 229.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 656.23. The firm has a market cap of £848.74 million and a PE ratio of -3.62.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

