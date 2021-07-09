KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000.

KWEB stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $58.90 and a 12-month high of $104.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.48.

