Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $97,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott I. Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $210,677.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,905 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

