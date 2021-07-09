KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €54.20 ($63.76) and last traded at €54.00 ($63.53). 2,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €53.00 ($62.35).

The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €52.62.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:KU2)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

