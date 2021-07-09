KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

KVHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42. KVH Industries has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KVH Industries will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,087 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,145.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,106,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 5,984 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $82,160.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,428,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,039 shares of company stock worth $3,287,063. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in KVH Industries during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

