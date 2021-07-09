Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 184,989 shares.The stock last traded at $17.29 and had previously closed at $17.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LBAI shares. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $849.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.