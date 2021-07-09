Lakewood Capital Management LP Buys 530,000 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,886,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems makes up about 2.4% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $55,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,270 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,526 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 314.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,592,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Shares of AXTA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 41,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,132. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

