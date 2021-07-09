Lakewood Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,116,500 Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,116,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,441,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Clover Health Investments at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,875,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,800,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,717,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,560,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,322,000. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

NASDAQ:CLOV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 329,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,738,368. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.