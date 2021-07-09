Lakewood Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lakewood Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Target by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.57. 54,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,341. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.73. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,131 shares of company stock worth $7,901,571. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

