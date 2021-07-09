Lakewood Capital Management LP Sells 20,000 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lakewood Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $18,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 45.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,112,000 after acquiring an additional 169,043 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 11.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Diageo by 15.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 539,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after acquiring an additional 71,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $3,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,257. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.58. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $197.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.