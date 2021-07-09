Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LAND has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 747.14 ($9.76).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

LON:LAND opened at GBX 676.40 ($8.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.04 billion and a PE ratio of -3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 707.42. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a one year high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.10%.

In other news, insider Mark Allan bought 20,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.