Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Land Securities Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.32. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

