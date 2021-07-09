Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Landsea Homes stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83. Landsea Homes has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $160.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landsea Homes will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed bought 13,500 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,932.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

