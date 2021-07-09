Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83. Landsea Homes has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $160.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Landsea Homes will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,932.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at about $10,516,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at about $3,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

