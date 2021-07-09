Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Morgan Stanley

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.73.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $155.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.51. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $112.02 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after buying an additional 87,654 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Landstar System by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

