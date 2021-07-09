Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.18 and last traded at $13.51. 38,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 146,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $151.06 million and a P/E ratio of -10.47.
Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Lantern Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRN)
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.
Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.