Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 5,100 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 260.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 67,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 86,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $114.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.59. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,776,084.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,890,737. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

