Laurion Capital Management LP Has $272,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 95.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,776 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.72. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The firm has a market cap of $233.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

