Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $306,000 Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TNL opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.62. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 132.84 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

