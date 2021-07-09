Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $398,000 Investment in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,620,000. 65.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of LBPH stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

