Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $473,000 Investment in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,017,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Adient by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 311,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after buying an additional 37,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

ADNT stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.28. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.04.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ADNT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

