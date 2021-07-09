Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.24% of Exagen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exagen by 62.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 647,104 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,000,000. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,626,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after buying an additional 376,234 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,551,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,795,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exagen alerts:

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $162,652.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 8,763 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $14.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exagen Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exagen Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.