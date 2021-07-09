Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 47.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $110.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.08. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.15 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at $26,361,230.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $174,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,988.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

