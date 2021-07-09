Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,387 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

PKG opened at $136.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.45.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

