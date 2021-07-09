Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 48.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,583 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Stride by 91.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,619,000 after purchasing an additional 896,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stride by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,035,000 after purchasing an additional 840,759 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Stride by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 437,648 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,851,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Stride by 23.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,328,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after purchasing an additional 252,657 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LRN opened at $28.68 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Stride’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRN. TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

