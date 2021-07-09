Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,031 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.3% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

