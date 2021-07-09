Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $383.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.34. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $184.21 and a 1 year high of $396.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.47.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

