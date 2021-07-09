Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,349 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.99.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

