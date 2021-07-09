Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 76,216 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,378 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 76,216 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Matador Resources worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

