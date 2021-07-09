Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 735,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,561,000 after purchasing an additional 46,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,938,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket stock opened at $307.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $432.55.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

