Lead Wallet Reaches Market Cap of $1.53 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $229,916.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00046627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00125583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00164750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,581.26 or 1.00049055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.97 or 0.00944348 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.