Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by S&T Bank

S&T Bank raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LDOS traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $105.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,735. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

