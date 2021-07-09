Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 111.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344,601 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.38% of Leslie’s worth $155,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,997,000. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 36.7% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,614,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 33.6% during the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,801,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LESL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Leslie’s stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.76.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,168,767.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $21,439,125.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,073,367 shares of company stock worth $432,329,852 over the last 90 days.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

