Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues Earnings Results

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LEVI opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $728,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 30,803 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $840,921.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,679 shares of company stock worth $18,915,672 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

