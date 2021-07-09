Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Shares Gap Down to $28.93

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.93, but opened at $27.65. Liberty Global shares last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.99.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liberty Global stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

