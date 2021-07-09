LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.40.
Shares of LFST opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
