LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of LFST opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

