Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LLNW. DA Davidson reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.78.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

LLNW stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,385,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,074,000 after acquiring an additional 313,924 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 880,192 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 222,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 814.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.