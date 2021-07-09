Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of LNN opened at $159.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $89.24 and a one year high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.94.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.