Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $75.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.69. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.