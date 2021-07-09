Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $75.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.86.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
