LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.43% of LivePerson worth $15,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,967,000 after acquiring an additional 584,693 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in LivePerson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,328,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in LivePerson by 11.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,959,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,366,000 after purchasing an additional 196,661 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,906,000 after purchasing an additional 547,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,289,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,026,000 after purchasing an additional 46,216 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.68. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. Research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LPSN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

In related news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $111,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

