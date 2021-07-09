Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

LYG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investec upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

LYG opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,920 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 25,964,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,445,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,834,000 after buying an additional 190,899 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,587,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after buying an additional 1,289,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after buying an additional 2,037,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

